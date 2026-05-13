Radev: We are just beginning the real work of identifying measures that will lead not only to control of final prices

The critical state of a number of sectors in the country and the continuing decrease in the purchasing power of Bulgarian citizens require clear priorities and urgent, adequate actions. As we promised, the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria“ has already submitted important bills to counteract the increase in prices and control them. But this is only the first step. We are just beginning the real work of identifying specific measures that will lead not only to control of final prices. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during the meeting of the Council of Ministers, quoted by Nova TV.

According to him, a comprehensive approach is needed that simultaneously increases the transparency of pricing and limits illegal practices and unfair competition. "It also strengthens and protects the Bulgarian producer and develops the national trade base. It leads to shorter supply chains, protects the quality of food and its origin and, of course, increases our resilience to external shocks", he emphasized.

For this reason, Prime Minister Radev is convening an extended meeting on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. with the relevant line ministers and regulatory and control bodies. Representatives of trade unions and industry organizations in the “agriculture and food“ sector will also be invited to the conversation.

The Prime Minister will request a report from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Agriculture and Food for next week on the readiness to counter forest fires against the backdrop of the upcoming summer season.

"And from the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and the Ministry of Environment and Water, I will request a report on potential and expected problems with water scarcity, as well as the relevant measures. Last year, hundreds of settlements were affected by water shortages every year," he recalled.

The Prime Minister also announced that this morning a specialized police operation was launched to counter the production and distribution of drugs, against crime and the war on the roads, about which the Minister of the Interior will provide more information.

At today's meeting of the Council of Ministers, personnel changes are planned - the government will dismiss the regional governors and appoint new ones in their place. This is one of the items on the previously announced agenda. Today, the cabinet will also dismiss the deputy chairman of the National Security Agency - Denyo Denev ahead of schedule. Stancho Stanev will take his place.