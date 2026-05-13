As of Thursday morning, Boyko Borisov will also be left without security from the National Security Service

The security from the National Security Service of GERB leader Boyko Borisov has been removed, Tomislav Donchev announced to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament.

"We were just informed by the leadership of the National Security Service that as of tomorrow, Mr. Borisov's security has been removed. By decision of the committee in question. This in any case looks like an emotional, God forbid, political decision, but in no case an institutional one," said Donchev, quoted by dariknews.bg.

In his words, this is not about Borisov, but about a former Prime Minister and former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with traditional problems with organized crime.

"We are big girls and boys, don't expect me to politicize the topic. The security of the Prime Minister is a paramount issue. I would not underestimate the security of former Prime Ministers. Because in Bulgaria we have a historical problem with the life and security of former Prime Ministers, both in recent decades and historically. The issue of Borisov's security, as well as that of every Bulgarian citizen, and I emphasize, is a commitment of the state, the government and the prime ministers," Donchev also said.

When asked if there were any threats against him, Toma Bikov replied that there was information from a week or two ago about a security threat, but now there is none.

"The entire responsibility for Borisov's security lies with Radev,

Bikov concluded.