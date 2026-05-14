The court is considering the measure of the bus driver from the serious accident on "Hemus"

The Sofia City Court is expected to consider today the measure of non-detention of the bus driver from the serious accident a few days ago on the "Hemus" motorway, BNT reports.

The 59-year-old man has been charged with causing death by negligence and causing bodily harm to more than one person. He is currently in custody for up to 72 hours. The prosecutor's office will insist on his permanent detention.

The serious accident occurred on the night of May 12. One of the bus passengers died in the accident, and 16 others were injured. Some of the injured have been admitted to several hospitals in the capital. According to initial data, the fatal accident occurred after the tractor driver stopped in the emergency lane, and the bus driver fell asleep and crashed into him. The two drivers have a total of nearly 80 traffic violations over the years.