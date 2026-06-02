The new jeep of the police chief in Vratsa was confiscated, it was part of a complex scheme for fraud with leasing cars

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A few days ago, the new jeep “Volkswagen Touareg“ was confiscated of the head of the Vratsa regional police department Milen Ivanov, revealed the agency BulNews.

The saga with the senior police officer's personal car begins at the end of 2025. Then Milen Ivanov goes to the traffic police to register his new acquisition. During the check "on channel" The experts found a discrepancy in the frame and refused to register it.

By law, the car should have been confiscated and taken under guard at the Ministry of Interior parking lot near the village of Kostalevo.

Instead of complying with the law, however, his new expensive jeep was given transit plates, with which he was allowed to drive for 30 days.

By unknown means, he left the borders of Bulgaria and returned to neighboring Romania. There, a local resident registered the problematic jeep, after which it returned to the Vratsa Traffic Police, but now as a vehicle from the European Union. The car was successfully registered and Milen Ivanov drove it for several months.

The end of the story came a few days ago, when the jeep “Volkswagen Touareg“ nevertheless, it was confiscated and taken to the other stolen cars near Kostalevo.

This is due to an investigation by his colleagues, who found that it was imported from Africa. At this stage, there is no public information from which country it was brought to Europe, but it is known that it is part of a complex scheme with fraud with leased cars.

According to unofficial information, the director of the police in Vratsa, Tsvetko Ninov, has ordered the creation of a commission to fully clarify how the expensive vehicle arrived in Vratsa and how his subordinate became part of the criminal scheme.