Rashkov: The bank from which funds were taken out for "Hemus" financed some of the sites in "Baba Alino"

Do you remember 5-6 years ago, when funds were taken out of a bank in bags and suitcases for the "Hemus" motorway? This same bank has now financed some of the sites in "Baba Alino". This was told to journalists in parliament by the MP from "Continuing the Change" Boyko Rashkov.

"There is no longer any room for doubt that these are illegal buildings. Moreover, the other day the prosecutor's office in Varna sent a signal letter to all notaries in the Varna judicial district, informing them that pre-trial proceedings had been initiated, that is, an investigation into this case had finally begun, and that for document crimes committed under conditions of an ongoing crime under Art. 26 of the Criminal Code for the compilation and use of false documents that were used before the Cadastre Office, the Local Taxes and Fees Office in Varna with the aim of these documents serving for the possible legalization of illegally constructed buildings", he added.

"The prosecutor's office was quite detailed, indicating 4 properties in which 93 individual properties were built and indicating the respective identifiers of these properties. The prosecutor's office told the notaries not to confess such transactions if any of these transactions had not yet been confessed to a notary. We are talking about properties built in 2023," Rashkov pointed out.

"Just a few days ago, the current mayor of Varna - Mr. Kotsev, gave a press conference with facts on the case. A number of inspections have been undertaken in connection with illegal construction. There is an order to stop such construction. Something that has not been done so far. This categorically contradicts the statements of Ivan Portnykh, who officially stated to the media that there were no construction activities during his time," he also commented.

"We are yet to clarify what the KUB group is and whether something else is hidden under its abbreviation," said Rashkov.

"I assume that Oleg Nevzorov, who is the manager of this group, is in very close contact with the Ukrainian ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk," said the MP.

Boyko Rashkov has information that Oleg Nevzorov is currently in Turkey. "I assume that he does not want to return to Ukraine because he is subject to military mobilization. He is a 40-year-old, apparently healthy man," the MP commented.