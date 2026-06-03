Rumen Radev: We will not change the maternity leave period, we will increase pensions

The Security Council of the Council of Ministers has just ended, at which the Minister of Economy submitted a proposal to replace the special manager of "Lukoil" and today we are going to make a decision at the Council of Ministers. This was announced at the beginning of the government meeting by Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

He stressed that there will be no change in the maternity leave period and there will be no reduction in pensions by a single cent, on the contrary - they will increase.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev: "Last week we learned that we will buy missiles for F-16 for 1 billion, that we will cut maternity leave and reduce pensions. None of this is true. The previous regular government did indeed request 1 billion for missiles, but before leaving, it drained the treasury. So we will not buy missiles. Motherhood was not at all an issue, so this is not a topic at all. Pensions will not be reduced, on the contrary, pensions will be increased to the full amount of the Swiss rule. Not 1 euro, not a single cent will be taken away from the Bulgarian pensioner, and politicians who brought pensioners and thousands of workers to a social catastrophe are today seized with amnesia and are taking on the role of moral fulcrums. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Donev will introduce you to the unhappy reality in finances, which is due to years of negligence, incompetence, populism and robbery. Starting next week, ministers will begin to present information about mismanagement, waste, scandalous public procurement, outrageous spending and shameless salaries in boards and state-owned companies, and at a loss. As we promised - we have started tightening leaks and stopping spending that feeds the oligarchy. We are resuming work on the Just Transition Plan, which has been abandoned for years, and today we are starting work with the mayors of Stara Zagora, Pernik, Radnevo, Kyustendil, Galabovo and Bobov Dol. We will do everything possible so that these serious funds provided for under the plan reach the people and provide new opportunities for these regions."

The Council of Ministers will also discuss a series of legislative and international issues, including a tax agreement with Andorra, key budgetary and educational decisions, as well as Bulgaria's positions for upcoming meetings of the Council of the EU. This is stated in the agenda of today's cabinet meeting, sent by the government press service.

Among the highlights on the agenda is a draft decision related to the Agreement between Bulgaria and the Principality of Andorra for the avoidance of double taxation. It is proposed to approve a significant deviation from the initial text during the negotiations.

The Minister of Finance also proposes a draft decree regulating the temporary transformation of targeted subsidies for capital expenditures until the adoption of the state budget for 2026, as well as the Consolidated Annual Report on Internal Control in the Public Sector for 2025. The Cabinet will also consider a proposal to the National Assembly to ratify an amendment to the financial agreement with the European Union under the InvestEU program.

In the field of defense, the government will discuss a proposal for investment expenditure for the acquisition of three new three-coordinate radars - a project that is part of the modernization of air surveillance systems.

Education is also among the highlights. It is proposed to approve the application and tuition fees in state higher education institutions and scientific organizations for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The Cabinet will also adopt a number of positions on Bulgaria's participation in upcoming meetings of the EU Council in Luxembourg and Nicosia on topics related to home affairs, justice, cohesion policy and transport.

In the economic and regulatory sphere, the ministers will also consider a draft amendment to the Credit Institutions Act and the Consumer Protection Act.