A bus swept away a lawyer on a bicycle near Sofia, her leg was broken in three places

A serious accident between a cyclist and a public transport bus has once again raised the issue of safety on the road between Zheleznitsa and Bistritsa - a route that is used daily by both cars and dozens of cyclists. The victim is a lawyer from Sofia, who was returning home by bicycle when she was involved in an accident that ended with a broken leg in three places, broken fingers and a serious shock.

The woman says that the accident occurred while descending from Zheleznitsa to Bistritsa. Shortly before the impact, she noticed a car that started to leave the yard onto the roadway.

“I applied the brakes as much as possible, considering that it was downhill and the speed was higher. There was no way I could stop because it was going fast. I made a maneuver slightly to the left, about 20-30 centimeters“, the victim says.

According to her, at the same moment a bus moving behind her hit her. “I felt it hit me first in the shoulder, then in the helmet. I fell in the other direction, to the right of the wheel. My leg twisted“.

The consequences turned out to be serious. The woman has three broken metatarsal bones in her foot and three broken fingers.

After the fall, residents of the area provided her with assistance and transported her to the hospital. “The people who live there helped me, pulled me off the road and took me to Pirogov“, she says.

According to her story, the bus stopped a considerable distance after the scene of the accident. The driver got out and asked how he was and if he had any complaints against him.

“In the stress, I don't remember what I said. People told me that I shouted that he broke my leg“, the woman adds.

The victim claims that the bus was moving behind her and was obliged to provide a safe distance. “I am a participant in traffic. If he is overtaking me, he must be at the required distance. "He should practically enter the oncoming lane," she believes.

The victim explains that she uses a bicycle radar that shows approaching vehicles behind the cyclist: "My computer said there was something behind me. I didn't know it was a bus."

According to her, this particular stretch of road is among the most popular routes for road cycling in the Sofia area. As a lawyer, she claims that in recent years she has repeatedly raised concerns about the need for additional safety measures.

“I want there to be markings. Signs and overtaking is prohibited. There should be a section for medium speed between Bistritsa and Zheleznitsa“, the woman is categorical.

According to her, a large part of the drivers drive at an inappropriate speed, and cyclists are often put in risky situations: “Many people contacted me who were in a similar situation, literally pushed off the road - either by the vehicle itself, or by the air stream“.

The mayor of Bistritsa, Samuil Popov, also expressed a position on the case. He said that he has long insisted on measures to limit the speed on the route. “As mayor, I wanted to reduce the speed of the transit flow of cars. This includes building artificial bumps and I have prepared projects that must be implemented“, he pointed out.

Popov called on drivers to be more careful with cyclists. “I appeal to all drivers to be considerate, to drive at a sufficient distance and when they decide to overtake a cyclist, to do it safely“, he urged.

The victim herself is convinced that the helmet prevented much more serious consequences. “I felt the strongest blow to the head, but because I was wearing a helmet, I had no head injuries“, the woman believes.

She also calls on the institutions to take specific actions to secure the route: “The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, Traffic Police, Sofia Municipality and public transport must take measures. At least there should be markings“.

NOVA was contacted by the bus driver. In a written statement, he stated that no signs of impact were found during the inspection of the vehicle.

“During the inspection of the vehicle by the law enforcement agencies, no damage was found, not even a scratch on the bus“, the driver stated.

The report on the traffic accident shows that there was a traffic accident with two participants and one injured person - the cyclist. The document also shows that the driver's tests for alcohol and drugs were negative. According to the driver, there was no proven contact between the bus and the bicycle and he is not at fault for what happened. The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be clarified by the competent authorities.