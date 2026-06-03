The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the city of Michurinsk in Tambov Oblast with drones this night. No casualties were reported in the attack, but buildings were reportedly damaged.

„On the night of June 3, Michurinsk was the target of a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime. As a result of the crashes with Ukrainian Armed Forces drones, an apartment building, a library, and an art school were damaged, with windows broken, as well as outbuildings of an industrial enterprise. There were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene and the situation is under control,“ regional governor Yevgeny Pervishov reported on the Max channel.

A six-year-old girl was injured when debris from a drone fell in the yard of an apartment building in the Bryansk region.

The child's life is not in danger, acting governor Yegor Kovalchuk reported on the Max channel.

“The most terrifying thing is when children suffer from the actions of Ukrainian fascists. A six-year-old girl was injured after a drone crashed in the yard of an apartment building. The little girl was taken to the Bryansk Regional Children's Hospital and is in the safe hands of doctors. The child's life is not in danger,“ he said.