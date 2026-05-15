"Vazrazhdane" proposes to abolish VAT on basic foods from the small basket

"Vazrazhdane" will submit two bills aimed at controlling the rising prices of food products. This was announced by the party's deputy Dimo Drenchev on the sidelines of the National Assembly, "Focus" reported.

What do the initiatives propose?

One proposal provides for the abolition of VAT on foods from the so-called small consumer basket of the NSI. The second bill is related to the repeal of Ordinance No. 26 of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, which, in his words, restricts producers from selling products of animal origin directly to end consumers.

Drenchev also pointed out that despite the requests of the government for urgent measures against price increases, real actions are being postponed for another three weeks. According to him, this is precisely why "Vazrazhdane" will submit the two proposals this week.

"We believe that in this way, with the first proposal, we will be able to lower prices as quickly as possible, and with the second, we shorten the chain directly from producer to customer", concluded the MP.