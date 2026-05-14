The scandal in Paris! Iranian actress denies having an intimate relationship with President Macron

Paris-based Iranian actress Golshifteh Fakhrani has denied rumors about her platonic relationship with Emmanuel Macron, which led to a rift in the Macron family's relations, „Euronews“ reported, quoted by BTA.

The rumors began in the spring, when a journalist writing a book about the Macron family said that Brigitte Macron caught President Emmanuel Macron exchanging messages with Golshifteh Fakhrani and slapped him before the couple got off the presidential plane in Hanoi last year.

These days, on the occasion of the presentation of his book, the journalist repeated the allegations. The Iranian actress denied the rumors when they first surfaced. Now she has commented that these reports come in waves and she can't do anything about them. The actress admitted that such rumors don't even bother her.

"The question is why people are interested in these kinds of stories. I think some people lack love and they need to invent such romances to fill this lack“, said the Iranian film actress, who has lived in Paris for nearly 20 years.

She said that she spent a long time on business in Vancouver and then in the Amazon, that is, far from Paris and her alleged closeness to the French head of state.