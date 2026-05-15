“The BSP makes sense. We are guardians not only of tradition - we have a responsibility to Bulgarian citizens, to those who need adequate left-wing political representation and protection from exploitation and injustice.“. This was stated by the chairman of the BSP National Assembly Krum Zarkov in the program “Delnici“ on Eurocom.

According to him, a process is underway in the party that will change it for the better. “BSP will return to its mission of defender of working people, of representative of the broad masses of society. We are looking for those who have not given up. We will try to organize them and together create something that goes beyond the BSP itself - a left front of political parties, civil organizations, trade unions.“, explained Zarkov.

According to him, the three bills for amendments to the Judiciary Act voted on in the National Assembly at first reading show an awareness that this cannot go on. “The question is that these are only measures that are trying to stifle the current Supreme Judicial Council with an expired mandate. But this is not enough at all.“, emphasized the socialist.

According to Zarkov, the real test for the new government will be to elect a new composition of the SJC with authoritative, instead of subordinate, lawyers. “Serious magistrates are needed to tackle the sickest power in Bulgaria - the judicial and especially its prosecutorial part. This goes through a parliamentary procedure, but most importantly - the election of a new prosecutor general and together with him to gut Pepi Euroto's couch to get out of there all the magistrates and their political guardians who have been hiding under the pillows for these many years.“, Krum Zarkov was categorical.