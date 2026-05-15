BFSA seized over 600 kg of animal products without documents at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint

Over 600 kg of animal products without documents were seized at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint after a joint inspection by inspectors from the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and employees of the Customs Agency.

During an inspection of a passenger car, 100 kg of chicken meat were found, stored in 5 kg plastic bags and without documents of origin and traceability. A little later, during an inspection of a bus entering from Turkey, another 507.8 kg of sheep fat without the necessary documentation were found. The products were packed in 30 kg boxes.

The entire quantity has been seized, and the food is to be destroyed in accordance with the current safety requirements.