Bulgaria is in the Eurovision final!

DARA with the song „Banagaranga“ has qualified and will go to the final of „Eurovision“ on May 16.

The singer opened the second semi-final of the song contest, which BNT 1 broadcast live from Vienna. The Bulgarian song was the first on stage in the concert, which determined the finalists for the big show on Saturday.

15 artists competed in the song contest tonight.

Five of the participants were eliminated, with 10 countries continuing to the final after voting by viewers and a professional jury. France and Great Britain automatically qualify for the grand final as part of this year's „Big Five“, along with the host Austria.