Prof. Mikhail Stanchev: The US is busy with the Middle East, Ukraine has gone to the background

Vladimir Putin is not the first time talking about an end to the war and negotiations. However, this end is not in sight. After the May 9 parade, Russia massively struck many regions in Ukraine. The Russian president is taking advantage of the fact that the US is busy with the Middle East, and Ukraine has gone to the background. This was said by the lecturer at Kharkiv University, Prof. Mikhail Stanchev, on the air of "Your Day" on NOVA NEWS.

He added that the opposition in Ukraine is raising the issue of corruption, with 69% of the population believing that this is a big problem. According to him, there is data that Ukraine ranks 120th out of 180 countries in terms of corruption levels. Prof. Stanchev added that “thousands of resolutions against corruption can be adopted, let's punish, but it will not disappear because it is part of the system”. According to the university professor, the system must be changed.

According to the professor, Volodymyr Zelensky's rating has dropped. Stanchev believes that the authorities in Ukraine do not want to hold elections because Zelensky understands that "he will be left behind". He is of the opinion that a new vote can be held.

Prof. Stanchev was categorical that Ukraine has lost Crimea and Donbass. He explained that the region has been destroyed, and whoever wanted to leave it has already done so.