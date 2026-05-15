A man has been detained after hitting the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev.

The incident took place in the capital's "Lozenets" district. According to bTV sources, the reason for the attack was a dispute over improper parking between the MP and the detainee.

According to unofficial information, yesterday Mirchev was coming home and saw a young man working as a delivery man - he made a remark to him that he had parked incorrectly. However, he did not move from the MP and told him that he would do his job first, wrote "24 hours". Then Mirchev took out his phone and started filming, the supplier claimed in his testimony.

The prosecutor's office announced that last night, at around 9 p.m., Ivaylo Mirchev received a report of an argument between him and a driver of a car. Teams were immediately sent. Mirchev said that 10-15 minutes ago he had been attacked by an aggressive driver.

The same driver hit him and withdrew. He was identified. Identification was carried out. He was detained, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office commented.