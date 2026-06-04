The Cherna River overflowed its banks, houses are flooded

The situation in the country is becoming more complicated after the heavy rainfall. Houses are flooded in the village of Ticha and there is material damage after the torrential rain. The Cherna River overflowed its banks, and the road to the village is flooded.

A signal was received via BG-ALERT that the Cherna River overflowed its banks in the area of the village of Ticha.

The Republican Road II-48 between Kotel and Omurtag is flooded in both directions. It is recommended to avoid traveling along the route until the water drains.

Floods after the torrential rains are also occurring in other parts of the country.

In the early afternoon, “Elin Pelin“ Street in Veliko Tarnovo was flooded. Due to the slope, the water reaches the middle of some of the fences. Streets in the rest of the city are also flooded.

Heavy rain is also falling in Kazanlak. It was accompanied by small hail. Due to the huge amount of water that poured out in minutes, part of the sewer system was unable to absorb it.

Hail the size of a walnut fell in the Kazanlak village of Enina. Within minutes, the yards turned white, footage on social networks shows. Shortly before 2:00 p.m., heavy rain also fell in Perushtitsa.