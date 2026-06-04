Maria Pirgova: Rumen Radev is one of the new leaders in Europe

Rumen Radev shows serious leadership qualities that are rarely combined in one person - high education, dignity, responsibility and a clear awareness of what he is doing. His international recognition also comes from the fact that he left the presidential post before the end of his term and submitted himself to a new vote, already as the leader of a party. He won the elections after nine years of active politics, albeit with the limited powers of a president. His victory is not accidental and is highly appreciated by people who understand what leadership and responsibility mean, because the risk was enormous. This was said by political scientist Prof. Maria Pirgova on the air of "Denyat na Live" on NOVA NEWS.

"Radev is one of the new leaders in Europe. Of course, there are other serious politicians with similar claims - for example Mitsotakis, Viktor Orban, Peter Magyar", she added. According to her, a new leadership core is being formed, and not just now.

"When the opposition criticizes the steps of a government, it is as if this is not a result of their policy", said the political scientist. She asked what exactly is being demanded from the budget, given that it is already "crippled". Pirgova believes that the social system is unbalanced.

Regarding the case of "Baba Alino", Pirgova believes that the government will try to make it clear what exactly happened. She believes that many things in the country "are developing".