It was a foregone conclusion that Radev would win the elections. It was said that he would take us out of Europe and direct us towards Russia – however, this claim collapsed. The other thing was that he had reached an agreement with Peevski, but that also turned out not to be true. What is he negotiating for? This was stated by sociologist Andrey Raichev in the program “Face to Face“ on BTV.

According to him, Radev holds a healthy dose of Euroscepticism, but his direction is pro-American. “He continues with his criticism of the war in Ukraine and continues to insist on achieving peace. This direction is close to Trump's speech“, the sociologist noted.

“Domestically, the people around Rumen Radev started to do what they had stated, they came across prices. I don't know if there is anyone in the world who can explain why the prices of goods in Bulgaria are rising. There is some insidious process going on that they don't understand. The same process is being observed in Greece and Romania, which is not related to the euro“, he pointed out. The fundamental issue is buried somewhere very deep in Europe, Raichev believes.

If Borisov had something very useful for the country, it was that he backed down. Radev did it twice and listened to the opposition, he pointed out.

“The rulers only state that the budget parasites intend to destroy them. We will hear stories about corruption for now. It comes to power to launch “our companies”. Radev has no reason to do it, it makes no sense. His opponents seem doomed to me“, commented Andrey Raichev.

It is worrying that there is no dialogue on judicial reform. Why haven't they signed a document together by sector yet? On the contrary - because GERB and MRF are very cleverly silent, the blue party is being pushed out in the role of opposition, and this is stupidity. They need to ally with Radev on the issues they agree on and push them through. Added to this is an inexperience. Those things that are a real problem for Radev are not even on the horizon yet, but don't worry, they will come, the sociologist also commented.