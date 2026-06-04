Minister Shishkov: The "Zhelyazkov" cabinet obviously came to power in order to build on the thefts

The "miracle" that we witnessed is so great that it cannot be forgotten. We do not know how the local authorities will react from now on. We will monitor this process, the commitments are the mayor of Varna Municipality. There is a fairly serious organization in this process - everyone has been silent for a long time for this to happen. This was said in the show "Face to Face" on BTV by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov in connection with the so-called illegal city near Varna "Baba Alino".

For me, this is madness. This means that all these organizers believed that no one would change the way the country is governed. At least that's what it looks like at first reading - that you're sure that no one will open the folder, because when it's opened, the violations of the law committed in 2023, 2024, and 2025 are clearly visible. Whether it's some kind of assembly, whether there's continuity in all this, whether the current government didn't want to confront the previous one, we don't know, but the results are obvious, Shishkov said.

This whole process began in 2023, and from that moment on, everyone involved is guilty. This is a huge organization of self-forgetful officials who don't work for the benefit of society. This is organized blindness, someone organized all the institutions. Here the political umbrella is outside the mayor, because it is obvious that this is not a matter of one political force. I hope that the time has come for all these problems to begin to unravel. I also hope for active assistance from the Ministry of Interior. I have not given up asking how far the work has progressed on each signal for violations, he added.

The regional minister stated that the head of the cadastre in Varna has been removed from work and handed over to the prosecutor's office.

If she had not drawn up the documents, the transactions would not have been possible. A fraud is being committed - the investor is selling some properties that do not have building permits, as if they do, Ivan Shishkov pointed out.

He announced that he had sent two more signals to the prosecutor's office today.

One signal is in connection with lot 4 on the "Hemus" highway. The former regional Ivan Ivanov, the then management of the Agency "Road Infrastructure" and "Highways" are involved. There was illegal construction on the fourth lot of the "Hemus" highway. The minister issues a construction permit as if there was no illegal construction at all. After the construction permit is issued, "Highways" and RIA pay the same people who declared that they did not build it. I have also sent another signal - 127 million euros, for which we are fighting to save under European programs, the government of "Zhelyazkov" has made it so that public procurements are manipulated, which have been suspended by the European Commission due to legal violations. The then Deputy Minister Yura Vitanova has been given a prosecutor in the case, the regional minister specified.

An internal audit was conducted, the violations found by the European Commission are a fact. We are fighting for every euro in the budget, but we are losing millions of euros because some politicians don't care if we lose money, but they care about "our" company winning a public contract. This is unacceptable. The more legal violations there are in Bulgaria, the poorer we become. We must fight not only with the state budget, but also with the reasons that brought us here. The reasons are a self-forgetful political elite. The "Zhelyazkov" cabinet obviously came to power in order to build on the thefts, which is why the budget cannot hold up. I am not a financier, but it is obvious, emphasized Ivan Shishkov.