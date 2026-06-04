More sunny hours, thunderstorms around noon

It is expected that there will be more sunny hours, but around and after noon, there will be rain and thunder again in places.

Maximum temperatures will be between 25 and 30°, in Sofia - around 26, along the Black Sea coast - between 21 and 24°. There will be a - weak to moderate - easterly wind.

In the mountains in many places, also mainly in the afternoon hours, there will be heavy rain and thunderstorms.

By the end of the week, the weather will remain changeable.

In the morning over most areas it will be mostly sunny, but around and after noon and until midnight, cumulus clouds will develop and in many places there will be - temporarily intense rainfall and thunderstorms.

The danger of hail also remains. Maximum temperatures in most areas will be - between 25° and 30°.