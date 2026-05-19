Krum Zarkov: Zayachka is the alternative to the current mayor of the district

"On June 14, we have elections in the center of Sofia. Most political parties seem to be neglecting them, which also neglects the people who live here. For us from the BSP - UNITED LEFT, the main task of a party is to provide an opportunity for choice. This is true democracy and that is why we are presenting an alternative to the current mayor of the "Sredets" district, namely Plamena Zayachka.". This was stated by the Chairman of the National Assembly of the BSP Krum Zarkov to journalists after the registration of the candidate of the BSP - UNITED LEFT for mayor of the capital's "Sredets" district, Dr. Plamena Zayachka.

He emphasized that she is a young and educated woman, a doctor of cultural studies, a specialist in cultural heritage, an expert at UNESCO. "She is not 40 years old, but she has extensive administrative experience. She was an advisor at the Ministry of Tourism for several terms, she worked at the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Economy. She is a person with a clear vision of what politics is, what governance is and what democracy is. With her candidacy, we are showing the strength of the BSP - UNITED LEFT to participate in all battles.", Zarkov also said.

Dr. Plamena Zayachka: The elections are partial, but not the responsibility

"Although the elections are partial, I believe that the responsibility is not partial and the residents of the "Sredets" district do not deserve partial treatment. "Sredets" is the heart of Sofia with a rich spirit, rich history, culture and with enormous social importance not only for our capital, but also for the country.", said the candidate for mayor of the district, Dr. Plamena Zayachka. In her words, it is from "Sredets" that the story of the creation of Bulgaria can begin. "This spirit must be preserved, as well as the cultural heritage and, above all, the citizens. "Sredets" is also home to many people who want peace and a tidy, beautiful area. I believe that my experience and knowledge of the institutions and their working mechanisms will contribute to more effective management of the area," she also said.

Ivan Takov: "Sredets" deserves a mayor who will not abandon it at the first better opportunity

"The "Sredets" district and its citizens deserve something much more. Not a mayor who will abandon it at the first better opportunity to move to a better position, and now, when he has nothing more to do, wants to return.", was categorically the deputy chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party - Sofia Ivan Takov. In his words, the "Sredets" district must stop being just a shiny facade, because it suffers from all the chronic problems that other neighborhoods of Sofia have - parking, broken streets, aging infrastructure, unrepaired kindergartens and schools. "All this must be given serious attention. We believe that Dr. Plamena Zayachka is the right person and we are sure that the "Sredets" district will make a good choice this time to have a mayor who will finally address the problems of the people," concluded the socialist.

Biography of Dr. Plamena Zayachka

Dr. Plamena Zayachka is an expert with experience in state administration, cultural tourism and cultural heritage policies. For several terms, she has been an advisor to the Ministry of Tourism, where she works on topics related to the sustainable development of tourism, cultural tourism, regional policies and the promotion of Bulgaria as a tourist destination. Her professional experience also includes work at the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Economy in the field of cultural and creative industries, European programs and public policies.

She is a senior assistant at the Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies with the Ethnographic Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and a doctor of cultural studies at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“. She graduated in “History“ from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“, master's programs in “Crisis, Conflicts and Diplomacy in World Politics“, “EU Policies and Governance“ at the Free University of Brussels (ULB), as well as specializations in the field of cultural heritage preservation.

She has participated in a number of national and international projects and is the author of publications in the field of cultural heritage, cultural policies and cultural tourism.

Since 2023, she has been a member of the UNESCO Global Network of Facilitators under the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and a member of the Expert Council on Intangible Cultural Heritage at IEFEM – BAS.