Analyst: There is no way to limit inflation

"Inflation cannot be limited at the moment", said economic analyst Preslav Raykov in the program “Crossroads”. According to him, however, the government is moving in the right direction with the measures presented by the Finance Minister, including the optimization of the administration and the suspension of the automatic increase in salaries in the budget sector. Raykov warned that the real situation remains worrying due to the large deficit for April and the accumulated costs to the public sector.

The economy does not suggest overheating it even more with a deficit that is directed into aimless spending“, he pointed out and expressed hope that the current cabinet will end the “irresponsible spending“ of recent years. According to him, Bulgarian business is already feeling the lack of investment and long-term infrastructure policy, as well as a capital program in the last 5 years.