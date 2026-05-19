CITUB: The market in our country was not free, but we had freedom

„Finally, someone decided to do something about the fact that prices are constantly rising. Finally, someone decided to put some ethical norms and justice as a foundation for the development of the free market, since until now we had a moral vacuum. The market was not free, but we had freedom.“ This was said in „Face to Face“ on bTV by Lyuboslav Kostov, chief economist of the CITUB, after the meeting of the Tripartite Council.

Employers and unions have different opinions about the changes in the law, which give more powers to regulators. The two bills - for the Commission for Protection of Competition and the Commission for Consumer Protection - were considered at a meeting of the Tripartite Council.

„There are markups that are speculative. The idea of these bills is to shed light on pricing, so that we can know what part of the price of a kilogram of cheese is objective, and what part is speculation, he said.

“For a year now, the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions and Employers has been monitoring 700 retail outlets in 28 districts. Every month, we hold press conferences where we raise the alarm. They called us speculators and that our data was wrong, and now suddenly the authorities have admitted that there is a problem with prices. This is a first step,“ commented Kostov.

According to him, the big problem with the budget is that the debate that is needed is that the deficit is so large because of salaries and pensions. According to him, the problem with the deficit is related to investment intentions.