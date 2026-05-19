The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) approved the increase in pensions

The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) discussed the bill amending and supplementing the Competition Protection Act and the bill amending and supplementing the Consumer Protection Act, submitted by Yavor Gechev and a group of MPs. Additionally, a bill amending and supplementing the Act on the Collection of Revenues and the Execution of Expenditures in 2026 was discussed until the adoption of the State Budget Act of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2026, the Budget Act of the Public Health Insurance Fund for 2026 and the Budget Act of the National Health Insurance Fund for 2026, submitted by Vladimir Rakov and a group of MPs. This was announced at a briefing at the Council of Ministers by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev after the meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.

"The NCTS did not reach consensus on items 1 and 2 of the agenda, with the employer organizations refraining from supporting the two bills, but will approach them constructively and provide specific texts for amendments and supplements to the texts of the two bills between the first and second reading. The trade union organizations in principle supported the proposed bills under items 1 and 2. Under item 3 of the agenda, the members of the NCTS, with the exception of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria, reached consensus on the proposed increase in the amount of the minimum pension for insurance length of service and age from 322.37 euros to 347.51 euros, effective July 1, 2026," said Galab Donev.