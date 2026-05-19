Radev at a meeting with retail chains: Bulgarians deserve regulated pricing processes

"Bulgarian citizens deserve regulated pricing processes", said Prime Minister Rumen Radev at a meeting at the Council of Ministers with representatives of retail chains.

The meeting is part of the government's overall approach to the formation and implementation of measures to control price growth, for more transparency in pricing, counteract unfair trade practices and to protect Bulgarian producers and food quality.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “The laws under consideration are borrowed from German practices. We do not want anything more from Germany, but nothing less. Just as in Germany there is a clarification of the entire pricing chain, we want it to be clarified in our country as well.“

The Prime Minister emphasized that Bulgarian citizens deserve regulated pricing processes.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “Bulgarian citizens deserve quality food and transparent, regulated pricing processes.“