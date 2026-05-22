Rumen Radev cut off: There is no point in a tribunal against Putin - Russia has not capitulated, he is not captured

"Bulgaria has always been part of the common European decisions, of the common foreign and security policy of the EU. Bulgaria has the right to its own opinion on these issues. My opinion is that such a military tribunal has an effect when a country is defeated, capitulated, its leader is captured and put on trial. These conditions do not currently exist and are unlikely to exist."

This was said by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in response to a question regarding our country's refusal to support the special tribunal for Putin together with Hungary, Slovakia and Malta, bTV summarized.

"Turkey has sent a memorandum requesting negotiations on "Botas". We will consider what they mean in this memorandum," the prime minister added.

Radev also explained the administrative reform that is coming in the administration.

"We will conduct a detailed analysis before we take any measures. There will be no mechanical reduction in the state administration, because it is the state administration that serves the interests of both citizens and businesses. And it must work effectively and quickly," the prime minister added.

Regarding yesterday's fine imposed on Pepi Euroto and his removal from Interpol's wanted list, Radev commented that "this issue is very complex and nothing has been done so far.

"Both with Pepi Euroto and Martin Bozanov-Notary. These cases must be resolved. It is extremely important that the criteria and procedures by which the members of the Supreme Judicial Council will be elected are very carefully specified, so that we have an independent Supreme Judicial Council. This also means that we have a new independent, objective Prosecutor General," Radev also said.

The Prime Minister also stated that a detailed inspection of the flights associated with the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski will be carried out.

“Everything must be clear about the destinations, planes and expenses associated with these trips, as well as how exactly they are paid for”, the Prime Minister pointed out.