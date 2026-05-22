Several accidents blocked "Trakia", there are kilometer-long traffic jams

Several accidents hindered traffic on the "Trakia" highway on Friday.

A truck spun before the "Trayanovi Vrata" tunnel in the direction of Burgas. There is a serious traffic jam in the area. The queue of cars is over 15 km long, and two other accidents have also occurred on this section. According to NOVA, no people were seriously injured.

Around 4:00 p.m. it became clear that the truck had been pulled off the road.

Earlier, two cars collided at the 304th kilometer before Burgas, BGNES reported. Material damage was caused. There are no reports of injuries. A traffic police team arrived at the scene to regulate traffic. The accident occurred on a wet road.

Another truck went off the road and fell into a ditch on the highway. The accident occurred at kilometer 197.