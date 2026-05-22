The Minister of Transport discussed with the taxi organizations and driving schools common solutions for the sector

I expect each sector to reach an agreement on a common, realistic plan with a specific horizon for implementation on the topics. This was stated by the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev at two consecutive meetings with representatives of the taxi organizations and driving schools. The talks were attended by Deputy Minister Hristina Velinova and the Director of the “Automobile Administration“ Boyko Ranovski.

At the meeting with the taxi sector, Minister Peev stressed that he expects clearly formulated and unified proposals from the sector. “You are an important part of transport services. Sometimes you are not united in your positions, but two different solutions to the same problem cannot be applied“, he said. The taxi organizations raised the main issue of unregulated transportation, which is mainly carried out by passenger cars, and insisted on legislative changes that would ensure more effective control and real criminal liability for systematic violators. Other issues were also discussed, which, according to the participants, create difficulties for the sector.

During the meeting with the industry organizations in the training of candidates for drivers, Minister Peev emphasized the need to modernize the process. “You all support digitalization, but the system must work without errors and according to clear standards so as not to hinder instructors“, he pointed out. The industry raised questions related to updating the curriculum and improving the electronic training system. The Minister confirmed that representatives designated by them can participate in the preparation of the regulatory framework.

At both meetings, Minister Peev stated that he expects the industry organizations to present a joint proposal with several urgent topics on which there is agreement, as well as specific deadlines for implementation. “The goal is to build an effective system that works in the interest of the sector and society, without giving precedence to individual positions“, he emphasized.

At the beginning of last week, the Minister also held meetings with representatives of bus and freight carriers. Talks are also forthcoming with the other sectors of transport and communications.