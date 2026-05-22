Ursula von der Leyen to receive Rumen Radev in Brussels next week

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will receive Prime Minister Rumen Radev on Thursday next week, an EC spokesperson announced today at the institution's regular press conference, BTA reported.

This will be Von der Leyen's first meeting with Radev since his election as Prime Minister. The Bulgarian Prime Minister is expected to have other meetings with the heads of international institutions in Brussels.

This week, Prime Minister Radev undertook his first trip abroad in his new capacity to meet in Berlin with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova announced that in the first days of his inauguration, the Prime Minister had also received invitations from his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Council President Antonio Costa.