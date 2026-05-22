The signature of the honorary chairman of the MRF Ahmed Dogan was forged in order to illegally seize his property, income and majority shares in commercial companies. This was reported by the press center of the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (APS) through an official letter to the media, prepared by lawyer Veska Voleva.

According to the sent signal, the scheme began with the submission of a false application to the Registry Agency. The document aimed to transfer Dogan's shares from the company "Sigda" OOD - a company that owns other companies that own his assets. Based on these actions, the honorary chairman was also removed from the board of directors of "TPP Varna" EAD.

"The registration office doubted the signature and gave an instruction for correction, since the notarial certification does not correspond to the submitted document," lawyer Voleva states in her letter.

The position of the APS claims that in subsequent attempts at registration, both the signature itself and the notarial certification were forged, which were placed on a separate sheet, and not on the actual share transfer contract. A declaration by Danail Papazov under the Commercial Register Act was also attached to the documentation.

From the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" inform that they have commissioned an independent graphological examination, which has given a categorical conclusion that the signatures are not authentic.

Lawyer Voleva recalls the events of April 12, 2025, when Ahmed Dogan was evicted from his properties. According to her, the state authorities acted with unusual speed in issuing permits for the demolition of the two buildings in the capital's "Boyana" district.

"In addition, during the battles in Boyana, the state sent about 350 police officers to ensure precisely these illegal actions. And none of those in power made any attempt to verify and investigate the reasons for these actions," the lawyer emphasizes.

An official complaint has been filed with the prosecutor's office and a request to the court. Ahmed Dogan's defense team warns that if the case is not resolved legally in Bulgaria, European institutions will be contacted.

Source: www.dunavmost.com