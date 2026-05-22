Borisov: I was not in the "Dwarves", I do not know Petyo Euroto, and now we understand who Snejanka is

“We will not let them slander us. I simply regret that my colleagues from the State Security say things without knowing the facts. Mrs. Teodora Georgieva was proposed and in no way – as now for these prosecutors who are proposed for the European Prosecutor's Office – there is no interference from me. I want to remind you that I have never been in the "Dwarves", nor do I know who they are, and in this case we now understand who Snejanka is. I have never spoken to them, I have never seen them. I do not know Petyo Evroto and in no way do I want them to slander us“.

This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov from the sidelines of the National Assembly.

Earlier today, the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov commented to journalists on the court's decision regarding Petyo Petrov - Evroto.

"Since the ruling majority refuses to create temporary committees, we will submit a hearing to the temporary legal committee. Teodora Georgieva, Boyko Borisov, Emilia Rusinova, Danail Kirilov and Tsanchev must be heard," he said.

Borisov recalled that both in 2018 and now he says that they must choose and defend them.

„So many years have passed since then. If you want – in 2018 or when it was, and now we are in the middle of 2026 – I want to remind you a little, to refresh your memory. It is no coincidence that everywhere in the photos, even when they arrested us, the press release of the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the action was joint with the European Public Prosecutor's Office. Teodora Georgieva was everywhere at the forefront, in all the photos, during all of Kövesi's visits to Bulgaria. Her only actions were subordinated to compromising GERB. I ask – How come now, when they saw that she was compromised, they want to get rid of the woman who was actively working politically as a European prosecutor against GERB?“, Borisov said.

The GERB leader announced that he was ready to undergo a lie detector test with Kiril Petkov.

“Here in these rooms it was said that she was the person they were using as a bat against us. Then I want to refresh your memory a little – in two caretaker governments, when the ITN “rattled“ us the first time, her husband was the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. From her first day she has been working against GERB. And now, when Mrs. Kövesi – with all my respect to her – asked why they were removed, suddenly we are to blame again“, the GERB leader also commented.

Borisov categorically denied having had any influence.

In connection with the actions of Rumen Radev's government to renegotiate the agreement with the Turkish company “Botaş“, Borisov said that he wished them success, because this contract is harmful.