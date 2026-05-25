Daniel Panov: Over 100 households in Veliko Tarnovo have been affected

"Over 100 households in Veliko Tarnovo and the settlements have been affected after the major flood, financial assistance from the state is forthcoming", announced the mayor of the municipality Daniel Panov on his official Facebook page.

He met with the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Nadya Klisurska, who assured him that action will be taken as quickly as possible for timely assistance.

Starting this afternoon, mixed committees from the municipality and the Social Assistance Directorate will visit people to prepare reports and documents for aid.

There are three cumulative aids – up to 1171 euros if the damaged home is the main one and is registered at the current address, and up to 1550 euros in additional assistance if the home is the only one. Up to 1300 euros will be granted for damaged equipment and furniture. In 65% of the addresses, ownership has already been specified.

Mayor Panov stressed that it is important to convene the interdepartmental committee on disasters and accidents in order to begin the rapid restoration of damaged streets, roads and bridges, as well as cleaning the riverbeds.

The rivers overflowed their banks and flooded parts of Veliko Tarnovo and Debelets, and the mayor declared a state of emergency.