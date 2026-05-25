Dimitar Petrov, PB: The judicial system must stop serving certain oligarchic structures

The rulers are preparing the first step towards judicial reform, which will introduce new rules for the election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council and limit the influence in the system. This was stated to bTV by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Dimitar Petrov.

According to him, the latest scandals surrounding the Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva are yet another proof of “serious problems in the judicial system and state power“.

“The judiciary must free itself from its dependencies and stop serving certain oligarchic structures and political parties“, said Petrov.

According to him, the ruling party wants to introduce clear criteria for professional and moral qualities when electing members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

“Until now, if the candidates formally covered the legal experience, they were elected. We want to also look at public reputation, integrity and ethical principles“, the MP also said.

“Progressive Bulgaria“ also proposes limiting the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council after its mandate expires. “It is not right for a body with exhausted democratic and professional representation to decide on long-term personnel issues“, said Petrov.

According to him, the current composition of the SJC continues to make important decisions nearly four years after the end of its mandate. The MP also commented on the topic of influence in the prosecutor's office.

“The new composition of the SJC must distinguish itself from figures such as Borislav Sarafov“, he said.

Petrov added that the government is preparing a change by which the director of the National Investigation Service will not automatically be the deputy prosecutor general.

“This will limit the influence on the prosecutorial system“, he said. The government is also planning changes in the future anti-corruption commission.

According to Petrov, the investigative functions of the commission must be limited and carried out under the supervision of the prosecutor's office. He emphasized that the reforms are also related to the requirements of the Recovery and Resilience Plan.