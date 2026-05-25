There will be changes in train traffic through Sofia Central Station at the end of May and the beginning of June due to the next stage of the reconstruction of the railway junction in the capital. Some of the trains will not depart and arrive from Sofia Central Station, but from Iskar and Poduyane passenger stations. Additional trains will be provided for passengers between the two stations.

In the period from 23:40 on 30.05.2026 to 13:40 on 31.05.2026, temporary changes will be introduced in the organization of train traffic in the eastern direction between Sofia Central Station, Poduyane Passenger Station and Iskar Station.

The changes in traffic will be introduced due to the transfer of traffic between Sofia and Poduyane Passenger Stations from the existing to the newly built railway.

During the specified period, all trains from and to Plovdiv will not reach or depart from Sofia Central Station. The railcar-powered trains that pass through the Sofia - Iskar section will arrive and depart from Poduyane passenger station, and the trains consisting of a locomotive and wagons will arrive and depart from Iskar station.

In order to limit inconvenience for passengers, additional trains will be provided between Iskar and Poduyane passenger stations, serviced by railcar rolling stock, which will create a connection with the arriving and departing trains and will provide convenient access to the “Iskarsko Shose“ metro station. and the public transport stops in Sofia.

The affected trains in the specified time interval are the following:

The following will travel to the Iskar terminal station:

Fast train No. 8626 from Burgas to Sofia, which departs from Burgas station at 23:00;

Fast train No. 3636 from Varna to Sofia, which departs from Varna station at 22:25;

Fast train No. 8656 from Varna to Sofia, which departs from Varna station at 23:40;

Fast train No. 1620 from Plovdiv to Sofia, which departs from Plovdiv station at 06:53;

Fast train No. 3620 from Burgas to Sofia, which departs from Burgas station at 05:25;

Fast train No. 1612 from Svilengrad to Sofia, which departs from Svilengrad station at 06:05;

Passenger train No. 10110 from Septemvri to Sofia, which departs from Septemvri station at 04:55;

Passenger train No. 10112 from Dimitrovgrad to Sofia, which departs from Dimitrovgrad station at 07:45. Passengers on this train are connected to Poduyane passenger station with passenger train No. 30122 from Koprivshtitsa.

The following will travel to the final Poduyane passenger station:

Passenger train No. 10120 from Septemvri to Bankya, which will depart from Septemvri station at 04:20;

Passenger train No. 30122 from Koprivshtitsa to Voluyak, which departs from Koprivshtitsa station at 11:00;

Kraigradski passenger train No. 10222 from Kostenets to Sofia, which departs from Kostenets station at 10:20.

From the starting passenger station Poduyane the following will travel:

Passenger train No. 30113 from Sofia to Karlovo, which will depart from Poduyane passenger station at 13:15;

Kraigradski passenger train No. 10221 from Sofia to Kostenets, which will depart from Poduyane passenger station at 12:10;

Kraigradski passenger train No. 10291 from Poduyane passenger to Kostenets, which will depart from Poduyane passenger station at 07:00 and will operate in this section according to the schedule of passenger train No. 50230 from Dupnitsa to Kostenets.

From the starting station Iskar, the following will travel:

Fast train No. 3621 from Sofia to Burgas, which will depart from Iskar station at 06:35;

Fast train No. 8611 from Sofia to Burgas, which will depart from Iskar station at 06:50;

Fast train No. 1611 from Pernik to Svilengrad, which will depart from Iskar station at 08:50;

Fast train No. 8651 from Sofia to Varna, which will depart from Iskar station at 10:36;

Fast train No. 8613 from Sofia to Burgas, which will depart from Iskar station at 13:16;

Fast train No. 3623 from Sofia to Burgas, which will depart from Iskar station at 13:35. Passengers for this train will be provided with a connection from Poduyane passenger station to Iskar station with passenger train No. 30113 for Karlovo.

To provide additional travel options between Poduyane passenger and Iskar stations, the following additional trains are being assigned:

Suburban passenger train No. 10278 from Iskar to Poduyane passenger, which will depart from Iskar station at 05:30 and arrive at the station Poduyane passenger train at 05:40. This train set will be able to transport passengers from the fast train No. 8626 from Burgas to Sofia;

Kraigradski passenger train No. 10280 from Iskar to Poduyane passenger train, which will depart from Iskar station at 06:01 and arrive at Poduyane passenger station at 06:11. This train set will be able to transport passengers from the fast train No. 3636 from Varna to Sofia;

Kraigradski passenger train No. 10281 from Poduyane passenger train to Iskar, which will depart from Poduyane passenger station at 06:16 and arrive at Iskar station at 06:27. This train set will be able to transport passengers for the fast trains No. 3621 and No. 8611 from Sofia to Burgas;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10282 from Iskar to Poduyane passenger train, which will depart from Iskar station at 07:26 and arrive at Poduyane passenger station at 07:38. This train set will be able to transport passengers from passenger train No. 10110 from Septemvri to Sofia;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10283 from Poduyane passenger train to Iskar, which will depart from Poduyane passenger station at 08:25 and arrive at Iskar station at 08:38. This train set will be able to transport passengers for the fast train No. 1611 from Pernik to Svilengrad;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10284 from Iskar to Poduyane passenger train, which will depart from Iskar station at 08:55 and will arrive at Poduyane passenger station at 09:07. This composition will be able to transport passengers from the fast train No. 8656 from Varna to Sofia;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10287 from Poduyane passenger to Iskar, which will depart from Poduyane passenger station at 10:10 and will arrive at Iskar station at 10:24. This composition will be able to transport passengers for the fast train No. 8651 from Sofia to Varna;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10288 from Iskar to Poduyane passenger, which will depart from Iskar station at 09:45 and will arrive at Poduyane passenger station at 09:57. This composition will be able to transport passengers from the fast train No. 1620 from Plovdiv to Sofia;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10292 from Iskar to Poduyane passenger train, which will depart from Iskar station at 10:40 a.m. and arrive at Poduyane passenger station at 10:52 a.m. This train set will be able to transport passengers from the fast train No. 1612 from Svilengrad to Sofia;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10293 from Poduyane passenger train to Iskar, which will depart from Poduyane passenger station at 12:40 p.m. and arrive at Iskar station at 12:54 p.m. This train set will be able to transport passengers for the fast train No. 8613 from Sofia to Burgas;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10294 from Iskar to Poduyane passenger train, which will depart from Iskar station at 11:20 a.m. and will arrive at Poduyane passenger station at 11:32 a.m. This composition will be able to transport passengers from the fast train No. 3620 from Burgas to Sofia.

The compositions that will run on a diverted route are:

Passenger train No. 30121 from Sofia to Koprivshtitsa, which will depart from Sofia Central Station at 07:40 a.m. and will pass through the stations Sofia North, Iliyantsi, Svetovrachene, Kremikovtsi, Stolnik, after which it will continue on its route;

Passenger train No. 30112 from Karlovo to Sofia, which departs from Karlovo station at 06:15 a.m., will run on its usual route to Stolnik station, after which it will be diverted through the stations Kremikovtsi, Svetovrachene, Iliyantsi and Sofia North.

The completion of the traffic transfer requires another interruption of traffic between the Sofia and Poduyane passenger stations, which will take place on 07.06.2026, from 07:30 to 13:30. The interruption of traffic this time will be for a shorter period and will affect a smaller number of trains.

The affected trains in the specified time interval are the following:

The following will travel to the Iskar terminus station:

Fast train No. 8656 from Varna to Sofia, which departs from Varna station at 23:40;

Fast train No. 1620 from Plovdiv to Sofia, which departs from Plovdiv station at 06:53;

Fast train No. 3620 from Burgas to Sofia, which departs from Burgas station at 05:25;

Fast train No. 1612 from Svilengrad to Sofia, which departs from Svilengrad station at 06:05;

Passenger train No. 10110 from Septemvri to Sofia, which departs from Septemvri station at 04:55;

Passenger train No. 10112 from Dimitrovgrad to Sofia, which departs from Dimitrovgrad station at 07:45. Passengers on this train are connected to Poduyane passenger station with passenger train No. 30122 from Koprivshtitsa.

The following will travel to the final Poduyane passenger station:

Passenger train No. 30122 from Koprivshtitsa to Voluyak, which departs from Koprivshtitsa station at 11:00;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10222 from Kostenets to Sofia, which departs from Kostenets station at 10:20.

From the starting station Poduyane passenger train will travel:

Passenger train No. 30113 from Sofia to Karlovo, which will depart from Poduyane passenger station at 1:15 p.m.;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10221 from Sofia to Kostenets, which will depart from Poduyane passenger station at 12:08 p.m..

From the starting station Iskar, the following will travel:

Fast train No. 1611 from Pernik to Svilengrad, which will depart from Iskar station at 08:50;

Fast train No. 8651 from Sofia to Varna, which will depart from Iskar station at 10:36;

Fast train No. 8613 from Sofia to Burgas, which will depart from Iskar station at 13:16;

Fast train No. 3623 from Sofia to Burgas, which will depart from Iskar station at 13:35. Passengers for this train will be provided with a connection from Poduyane passenger station to Iskar station with passenger train No. 30113 for Karlovo.

To provide additional travel options between Poduyane passenger and Iskar stations, the following additional trains are being assigned:

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10280 from Iskar to Poduyane passenger train, which will depart from Iskar station at 07:26 and arrive at Poduyane passenger station at 07:38. This train set will be able to transport passengers from passenger train No. 10110 from Septemvri to Sofia;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10281 from Poduyane passenger train to Iskar, which will depart from Poduyane passenger station at 08:25 and arrive at Iskar station at 08:38. This train set will be able to transport passengers for the fast train No. 1611 from Pernik to Svilengrad;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10282 from Iskar to Poduyane passenger train, which will depart from Iskar station at 08:55 and will arrive at Poduyane passenger station at 09:07. This train set will be able to transport passengers from the fast train No. 8656 from Varna to Sofia;

Kraigradski passenger train No. 10284 from Iskar to Poduyane passenger train, which will depart from Iskar station at 09:45 and will arrive at Poduyane passenger station at 09:57. This train set will be able to transport passengers from the fast train No. 1620 from Plovdiv to Sofia;

Kraigradski passenger train No. 10285 from Poduyane passenger train to Iskar, which will depart from Poduyane passenger station at 10:10 and will arrive at Iskar station at 10:24. This train set will be able to transport passengers for the fast train No. 8651 from Sofia to Varna;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10288 from Iskar to Poduyane passenger train, which will depart from Iskar station at 10:40 a.m. and arrive at Poduyane passenger station at 10:52 a.m. This train set will be able to transport passengers from the fast train No. 1612 from Svilengrad to Sofia;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10289 from Poduyane passenger train to Iskar, which will depart from Poduyane passenger station at 12:40 p.m. and arrive at Iskar station at 12:54 p.m. This train set will be able to transport passengers for the fast train No. 8613 from Sofia to Burgas;

Kraigrad passenger train No. 10292 from Iskar to Poduyane passenger train, which will depart from Iskar station at 11:20 a.m. and will arrive at Poduyane passenger station at 11:32 a.m. This composition will be able to transport passengers from the fast train No. 3620 from Burgas to Sofia.

The compositions that will run on a diverted route are:

Passenger train No. 30121 from Sofia to Koprivshtitsa, which will depart from Sofia Central Station at 07:45 a.m. and will pass through the stations Sofia North, Iliyantsi, Svetovrachene, Kremikovtsi, Stolnik, after which it will continue on its route;

Passenger train No. 30112 from Karlovo to Sofia, which departs from Karlovo station at 06:15 a.m., will run on its usual route to Stolnik station, after which it will be diverted through the stations Kremikovtsi, Svetovrachene, Iliyantsi and Sofia North.

BDZ customers can obtain information about the current train schedules from the electronic travel guide on the company's official website (www.bdz.bg), from the employees of the ticket offices and the “Information” counters, as well as on the national information phone number 02 931 11 11.