Three types of assistance are being provided for flood victims

The Ministers of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova and of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski conducted an on-site inspection of the progress of restoring the damaged water supply connection to Sevlievo. Due to the damage, the city and six other settlements in the municipality have been without water for three days, Nova TV reported.

The facility was interrupted after the level of the Vidima River rose due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, with an 87-meter-long section of the water supply being torn off. The regional minister announced that the necessary part of the pipeline has been delivered and installed so that by the end of the day and the beginning of tomorrow's Sevlievo will have water supply again - according to optimistic expectations. According to him, the cause of the disaster is natural, but if there are others, they will be established. Shishkov added that according to the pessimistic scenario, Sevlievo will have water by midday tomorrow. He also drew attention to the unsatisfactory state of the water supply network, whose system was returning rainwater, contributing to the floods.

The Social Minister explained that the assistance that can be received is at least three types. "The maximum amount is nearly 4,000 euros, divided into three - one-time, additional and the "Social Protection" fund - replacement of destroyed electrical appliances. The assistance is as follows - 1,171 euros one-time, additional - 1,500 euros and up to 1,300 euros for equipment. There is money provided for them in the budget and they are paid extremely quickly," she said.

Efremova recalled that the Social Ministry has a program for preventive activities in disasters, under which the unemployed are hired, and there will be coordination for directing human resources under it.

The Minister of Agriculture announced that about 3,000 acres have been affected by the disaster, there is damage to livestock facilities, pastures and cow farms. According to him, agricultural services are working on the ground on an inventory of damage and drainage. "From the moment the application is submitted, there is a 10-day period in which information about the terrains for compensation is submitted, the information is directed to the department," added Abrovski. He called on farmers and livestock breeders to contact the responsible agencies as soon as possible.

The most seriously affected are the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Apriltsi and Sevlievo, where waters are overflowing their banks, flooding streets and blocking roads.

Sevlievo is emerging as one of the worst-hit areas, where clean-up efforts are beginning after the water disaster. Streets remain under more than a meter of water, and dozens of residents have been evacuated by boats due to the rising Rositsa River. One man is missing after being swept away by the rising waters.