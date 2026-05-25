Abrovski: Farmers affected by the disasters should immediately submit applications for assistance

I appeal to farmers to contact the Municipal Agricultural Services as soon as possible so that we can process the applications as quickly as possible and the funds can reach the farmers. This was said by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski during a joint briefing with the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov and the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova in Sevlievo, regarding the damage from the torrential rains and floods in the region.

According to preliminary data, about 3,000 acres of agricultural land have been affected by the disaster. Livestock farms, pastures and cow farms in the regions of Sevlievo, Apriltsi, Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo have been affected. Minister Abrovski pointed out that the Municipal Agricultural Services are already working in the field and accepting applications from farmers. He specified that after their submission, inspections and an inventory of the damage will be carried out within 10 working days, after which the information will be directed to the payment of compensation.

Minister Abrovski visited several farms affected by the floods and assured that all opportunities for support and assistance to the affected agricultural producers are being sought.