Woman dies in serious accident between Simitli and Blagoevgrad

A serious accident with a victim closed the main road E-79 near Simitli this afternoon. The incident occurred minutes before 3 p.m. in the area of the junction for the village of Cherniche, BNT reported.

According to initial information, a 60-year-old woman from Sofia, driving a car, attempted to overtake, in which she hit another car. After the collision, her car entered the oncoming lane and crashed into a truck parked in a roadside ditch.

The woman died on the spot.

Due to the serious accident, traffic on the road has been stopped in both directions. Cars are being redirected to a detour route by police teams, while heavy goods vehicles are waiting at the scene.

An inspection is being carried out at the scene, and the causes of the accident are being clarified.