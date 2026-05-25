Driver runs over and kills man lying on the road in Montana

A 49-year-old man from the village of Vasilovtsi, Brusartsi municipality, who was lying on the road, was run over at night on the central boulevard “Third March“ in Montana, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city announced, quoted by BTA.

The accident occurred at around 3:55 a.m. A 65-year-old driver, driving from the center of Montana in the direction of Lom, crossed with his car “Peugeot 307“ through the man lying on the road.

He immediately called 112 and a team from the Montana Emergency Medical Center arrived on the scene, who determined the death of the man who had been run over.

An inspection was conducted by an operational police group, and the driver was tested for alcohol and drugs, with the samples being negative.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated. It is not yet clear why the deceased man was lying on the road at that time of night and whether the fatal accident could have been avoided.