Head-on collision on the Razgrad ring road

An elderly family was injured in a crash on the Razgrad ring road. The traffic accident was reported to 112 at noon, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced.

The accident occurred in the area of the former units - the gendarmerie and the regiment. According to initial information, a car driven by a 39-year-old woman, who was traveling alone in the direction of the so-called Vietnamese dormitories, entered the oncoming lane and hit another car head-on.

A 76-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife were traveling in the car. The two were taken to the hospital in Razgrad, where their condition is being assessed.

Over the past 24 hours, 15 serious accidents have occurred across the country, in which one person died and 25 were injured, the Ministry of Interior announced.