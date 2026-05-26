The companion of the woman who died in the accident near Simitli has died

Second victim of the accident near Simitli.

A 53-year-old companion of the woman who died earlier in the day has also died at the Blagoevgrad General Hospital, the Blagoevgrad Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports. As a result of the strong impact, he suffered multiple injuries.

Yesterday, a serious accident with a victim closed the main road E-79 near Simitli. The incident occurred shortly before 3:00 p.m. in the area of the junction for the village of Cherniche.

According to initial information, a 60-year-old woman from Sofia, driving a car, attempted to overtake, in which she crashed into another car. After the collision, her car crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into a truck parked in a ditch on the side of the road.

The woman died at the scene.

Due to the serious accident, traffic on the road was stopped in both directions. Cars were being diverted by police teams, while heavy goods vehicles waited at the scene.