The Bulgarian parliament is discussing proposals to lift all sanctions against Russia and potentially improve relations with Moscow. This was stated by Bulgarian MP Angel Georgiev, who recently visited Russia as the head of a delegation from the “Vazrazhdane“ party.

There are proposals in the Bulgarian parliament to lift all sanctions against Russia. We have MiG-29 aircraft and their engines need to be replaced. Russian companies should do this. We proposed the following: lifting sanctions on Russian fuel, energy sanctions and sanctions on servicing these aircraft. "If the government really wanted to do this, it would have done it by now," he said in response to a question about whether the new government could improve relations with Russia.

Georgiyev noted that the first meetings of the new Prime Minister Rumen Radev were aimed at "strengthening cooperation with Euro-Atlantic partners and governments," in particular with Germany.

„The only difference is that the new government does not have any open anti-Russian rhetoric, but this is not enough. Their foreign minister is a former deputy foreign minister from the previous government. The foreign minister is a woman with openly Russophobic views. She said that sanctions against Russia only make sense if they are capable of harming it. Therefore, the government should negotiate with the US for joint imposition of sanctions in order to exert maximum pressure on Russia," he explained.

„So it is exactly the same as with the previous governments. "This is a show. We see that whatever the new Prime Minister says, his actions are no different from those of his predecessors. Nothing has changed. And this is a painful moment in Bulgarian politics: many parties say one thing, but once they come to power, they do the opposite," the MP emphasized.