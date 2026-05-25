NATO's tactical live-fire exercise "Strike Back 26" will be held at the Koren training ground near Haskovo from May 26 to June 13.

According to information from the Ministry of Defense, the Land Forces of Bulgaria, Romania, the United States and Turkey, as well as the NATO Multinational Battle Group in our country, will participate in the exercise.

Due to the scale of the event, citizens should expect intensive movement of military columns. Military columns with personnel and equipment on the republican roads will be escorted by the structures of the Military Service police“.

On May 31 and June 1, the formations of the rotational contingent of the US Army and the NATO Multinational Battle Group will move from the “Novo Selo“ Training Range to the “Koren“ training range.

On June 1, the military personnel and equipment of the armed forces of Romania and Turkey will pass through the country's border checkpoint and head towards Haskovo.