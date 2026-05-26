Sevlievo and surrounding villages now have drinking water

The water supply to Sevlievo and other settlements that were left without drinking water due to a rupture in the main water supply to the city has been restored.

The work on the water supply was completed at 8:00 PM on Monday. The route is about 16 km long and after 3 hours water was already flowing from people's fountains.

Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov arrived on site, and together with the Ministers of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova and Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski, checked the progress in the restoration of the facility.

Due to the increased level of the Vidima River as a result of the rainfall on May 22, a section of it with a length of 87 meters was cut off.