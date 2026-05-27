The gendarmerie entered the "Rahovitsa" neighborhood in Berkovitsa due to tension. Late last night the situation was brought under control, but the uniformed officers will remain there all night.

The tension arose due to a domestic conflict. An elderly man was injured and was taken to the emergency room for examination.

The Ministry of Interior told BNT that there is currently no danger of escalation, as immediate actions have been taken to quell the conflict.

Two pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. More information on the case is expected from the investigators today.