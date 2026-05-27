Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, May 27: Sunny, short-term precipitation in the afternoon in the south

It will be mostly sunny during the day, in the afternoon mainly over the southern half of the country cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop and there will be short-term precipitation of rain and thunderstorms.

There will be conditions for hail, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced.

A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest, it will be warm with maximum temperatures between 29° and 34°, in Sofia – around 28°.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. Cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop in the afternoon and in some places mainly along the southern coast there will be showers and thunder. A weak to moderate southeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 25° and 28°. The sea water temperature is 18° – 20°. The sea waves will be about 2 points. The atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be lower than the average for the month.



In the mountains it will be mostly sunny. Cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop around and in the afternoon. In many places there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms. There will be conditions for hail. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 18°, at 2000 meters – about 12°.

On Thursday, with a moderate northwesterly, in the eastern regions – north-northeasterly wind, relatively cool air will invade. Along the line of the passing cold atmospheric front, the wind will intensify, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in many places in the country there will be short-term precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms; there will also be conditions for hail. The phenomena will be more intense in the afternoon hours over Central and Eastern Bulgaria, as well as in the mountains. Daytime temperatures will drop by 5-6 degrees.

On Friday, sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness over the eastern half of the country and the mountainous regions, but only in isolated places will it rain and thunder. The wind will weaken.