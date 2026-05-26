Assoc. Prof. Milen Ivanov: Every new party leader makes his own Ministry of Interior, the problem is the personnel

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev speaks of urgent reform and cleansing of the Ministry of Interior. Scandals surrounding leaks, umbrellas and addictions once again cast doubt on trust in the services.

The new minister does not establish anything new, his four deputies are from the system. The Ministry of Interior has a short institutional memory, if you dig through the documents from 10-15 years, you will find strategies for countering corruption, program documents written by experts, there are many solutions, but they are sinking into the archive. This was commented by the former deputy rector of the Academy of the Ministry of Interior, Assoc. Prof. Milen Ivanov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, every new minister comes with the idea of changing something and starts with the structure in the Ministry of Interior, where there are defects, but the bigger problem is the people.

"These people should be calm, if you start with a request for closure, restructuring, purging of rotten apples - this system is getting stronger. People who should actively participate in the reform will feel threatened", Assoc. Prof. Ivanov is convinced.

On the air of Bulgaria ON AIR, he stated that even an ordinary police officer can prevent a police implementation if they were called in earlier for a briefing and he decides who will be hit.

The former deputy rector of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is categorical that over the years, prerequisites have been created for many party dependencies and each new party leader has made his own Ministry of Internal Affairs in order to win the upcoming elections.

"Your own Ministry of Internal Affairs is made by formally bringing in your own people through a competition, without them being detected as unfit, then you attract professionals, they cannot help but agree to such offers - otherwise they will either have serious professional problems or they will leave the Ministry of Internal Affairs", Assoc. Prof. Ivanov stated.

He pointed out that the current rulers, who have a 4-year perspective, have the opportunity for a reasonable and long-overdue reform that will stabilize the system.

"If the students know the dealers, the Ministry of Interior should know them. The only ones surprised are the parents, which is paradoxical. Parents refuse to accept the fact that their children can become drug addicts. As in the case of Blagoevgrad - the parents are not there, the neighbors have not been notified", gave an example Assoc. Prof. Ivanov.