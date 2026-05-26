Pekanov: Bulgaria has three months to absorb the remaining funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

Deputy Prime Minister for Management of European Funds Atanas Pekanov stated that his main task in the current cabinet is the finalization of the Recovery and Resilience Plan and the absorption of the remaining funds under it.

„Bulgaria faces many challenges. In my portfolio, in my department is the rescue or finalization of this notorious recovery and resilience plan“, Pekanov told bTV.

He recalled that Bulgaria has so far received about half of the funds under the plan.

„We must realize that in 5 years Bulgaria has received half the money it was supposed to receive. We have received 53%. We have three months left to receive the remaining half,“ he said.

According to him, the average absorption level in the European Union is over 70%, and the best-performing countries have reached around 85%.

“Our goal is to receive all the money, but if that is not possible, to at least get above the European average, that is the minimum“, said Pekanov.

He emphasized that the deadline for the implementation of the projects is August 31 and is not subject to change.

“Everything that has been done, i.e. for which we want to receive money under the recovery and sustainability plan, must be completed by August 31 of this year. This is a European regulation, there is no room for negotiations here“, the Deputy Prime Minister pointed out.

Pekanov explained that some of the necessary reforms depend on the National Assembly, including changes in anti-corruption legislation and the accountability mechanism of the Prosecutor General.

„In the coming days, literally in parliament, the law on the new anti-corruption commission is being discussed, which must be independent, which must not be a bluff and which must investigate corruption in persons holding high public positions“, he said.

According to him, the law on the accountability of the Prosecutor General must also be adopted by June 22.

„With this, we guarantee that the required steps, expected for years from Bulgaria, are taken in terms of anti-corruption and this will unlock money that was blocked a long time ago“, Pekanov said.

He specified, that it is not about 1 billion, but about “2.8 billion euros, which we should receive in the fourth and fifth payments“.

The Deputy Prime Minister gave an example of the HEMS air emergency system, emphasizing that despite the helicopters delivered, the construction of the hangars is lagging behind.

“The helicopters have been delivered, the project is happening. But a small part of it – the hangars where these helicopters should be, construction work on them has not even begun“, he said.

According to him, funding will be sought through the state budget for some of these delayed projects.