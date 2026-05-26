Nikolay Nikolov: We must get used to floods and heat

During longer periods of drought, without precipitation, hundreds of thousands of Bulgarians live on a water regime. The opposite - during more intense precipitation, streets turn into rivers, rivers overflow their beds and flood agricultural buildings, agricultural land and houses, with torrents and floods in the Sevlievo region taking a victim.

In the “Interview of the Day“ Nikolay Nikolov, who is currently an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs and previously a long-time director of the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection, commented on the topic.

When asked what he saw in the places affected by the disaster, he said: “What you have been broadcasting on television for two or three days, people's suffering, severe floods. But we have to get used to this. Because climate change is a fact. Future major floods are a fact. Heat will also be a fact. We cannot overcome these two elements. We have to get used to them.“

In his words, “getting used to it is not passively standing and waiting“, but includes the implementation of strategic documents and increased prevention: “Prevention is between 5 and 8 times cheaper than recovery after a disaster.“ He adds that the value of human life cannot be measured, and the damage is described by municipal committees and state institutions.

Nikolov emphasizes the importance of prevention through forest maintenance, ravine cleaning, dam restoration and insurance, which, according to him, would reduce the risk of future disasters.

Regarding the version of the overflow of the “Alexander Stamboliyski“ dam, he states: “There are experts, there are appointed committees that are investigating this case. However, I was there and I will tell you that it is not his. But let this be my personal opinion.“

When asked why he excludes this version, Nikolov specifies: “The “Alexander Stamboliyski“ dam began to overflow, from memory, around 2-2:30 p.m. They started to drain it more intensively.“

He adds that the cause of the disaster is related to heavy rainfall and the need to prepare for future similar events: “It is clear that there was a lot of rain. It is clear that there will be even more rain in the future. We must prepare, not to allow more victims.“

Regarding the position of expert Yulian Popov that nature cannot be an excuse and that the infrastructure is not managed properly, Nikolov said: “I am in solidarity.“

He admits that construction has been allowed in risk zones in the past: “We have allowed the construction of many homes, many buildings in risk zones. Then they may not have been risky, but at the moment these areas are already risky.“

According to him, construction in flood zones and ravines should be avoided in the future: “Let's not allow construction in such ravines, in flood zones, let's let nature work a little more independently.“

Regarding the disaster situation in the Sevlievo and Gabrovo regions, he points out that the last restrictions were lifted at 5:00 p.m. and at the moment there are no people in distress. According to him, basic services such as electricity and water supply have been restored, and volunteers are actively helping on site.

“Many volunteers are working in the field, helping, thank you to them. This is a very great power, given from the heart“, he says, emphasizing that we should think more about prevention, not just reaction.

Regarding the recurring floods in the same areas, Nikolay Nikolov explained that the reason is a combination of a large catchment area, a steep slope and rapid water flow: “When a large amount of water falls, all of it does not quickly, at high speed, enter the Rositsa.“

He adds that the problem is also exacerbated by construction in risk areas, including on or around riverbeds.

Nikolov also commented on the BG-ALERT system, noting that the training of municipalities depends on their initiative: “In order for them to be trained, the administration itself must declare itself.“

According to him, the early warning system is key: “If I were a mayor, it would be very important for me to to tell people – run, high water is coming.“