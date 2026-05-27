The prosecutor's office will file a request to detain the 20-year-old philosophy student from the Southwestern University, BNT reports.

He has been detained for the tragedy in Blagoevgrad, in which a girl died after falling from the fifth floor, and her friend is in very serious condition. The young man stated during interrogation that he has no memories of what happened.

Yesterday it became clear that the young people had ordered LSD a month ago, through the Telegram application. The institutions define the case as a worrying signal about the accessibility of drugs, and the Minister of the Interior once again stated that the Ministry of the Interior will be uncompromising towards drug distribution.