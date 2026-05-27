In connection with the high public interest, the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria provides summarized information on the investigations related to Vasil Mihaylov, as follows:

1. As of now, regarding V.M. There is one final verdict, according to which he was taken to prison after his capture on 22.05.2026. The verdict was imposed after grouping the sentences in two pre-trial proceedings.

The first proceeding is that on 12.05.2022 near a playground in the city of Pernik, V.M. threatened to kill V.V. and inflicted minor bodily injury on him for hooligan motives. An indictment was filed in the case in the Pernik District Court, but due to the disqualification of all judges, the Supreme Court of Cassation determined that the case be heard in the Slivnitsa District Court. V.M. was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months of imprisonment with a 3-year probationary period.

The second pre-trial proceeding was initiated upon a report by B.R. from the city of Pernik, with whom V.M. had a relationship. The investigation is that in the period from 28.10.2022 to 21.07.2023, under the conditions of a continuing crime with four acts, the accused threatened to kill the victim. After the investigation was completed, the case was submitted to court. On 02.10.2024, the supervising prosecutor requested that V.M. be sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment with an initial strict regime. A panel of the Sofia District Court found V.M. guilty of one of the threats and sentenced him to "imprisonment" for a term of 1 year with 3 years of probation. The imposed sentence was protested by the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office. After a protest, the Sofia City Court grouped the sentences in the two proceedings and imposed one general, most severe sentence - 1 year and 8 months of imprisonment, which should be served effectively.

2. Under the supervision of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, an investigation is being conducted into pre-trial proceedings for crimes committed - coercion accompanied by a threat of murder and damage to property, attempted coercion accompanied by a threat of murder and causing bodily harm, kidnapping for profit and threat of murder. On 28.08.2025, V.M. was brought as a defendant for four crimes - under Art. 213a, para.

1; under Art. 214, para. 2, item 1, above para. 1, above art. 213a, para. 2, item 1 and item 2, in conjunction with art. 18, paragraph 1; under art. 142, paragraph 2, item 2 and item 7, in conjunction with para. 1 and under art. 144, paragraph 3, item 1, in conjunction with para. 1 of the Criminal Code.

3. A case for eight crimes committed by V.M. in the period 21.11.2021 - 11.06.2022 on the territory of the city of Pernik is to be considered in the Sofia City Court upon the protest of the prosecutor's office. The investigation is for causing moderate bodily harm to three persons, minor bodily harm on hooligan grounds to two persons, indecent acts, grossly violating public order, as well as for threatening to kill.

The pre-trial proceedings ended with the filing of an indictment in the Pernik District Court, and after the recusal of all judges, the Supreme Court of Cassation determined that the case be heard by the Sofia District Court. On 11.04.2025, the supervising prosecutor from the SRP requested a sentence of 11 years and 11 months of imprisonment. The Sofia District Court found V.M. guilty of the charges and imposed a sentence of 4 years of imprisonment, which should be served effectively under an initial "general regime", as well as a public reprimand. After a protest by the supervising prosecutor, the case is expected to begin before the Sofia City Court.

4. Under the leadership of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, an investigation is also being conducted into the attempted murder of a police officer and his father in the village of Lyulin in Pernik, committed on 25.03.2026. A 22-year-old man has been brought in as a defendant in these proceedings, against whom a preventive measure of "detention in custody" has been taken. Active actions continue to establish the possible involvement of V.M. in the committed crime.

5. Work continues to fully clarify the criminal activity of V.M. If possible involvement of other persons in his concealment is established and sufficient evidence is collected against them, appropriate actions will be taken to bring them to criminal responsibility.